Sudan: President Al-Bashir - Investors Forum Will Be Held in Kuwait On November 13

Kuwait — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, announced that Sudan will organize on November 13, 2017 IN Kuwait the Forum of Investors.

This came when he received in his residence in Kuwait Monday the Chairman of the Kuwaiti Trade and Industry Chamber, Mohamed Thinayan Al-Ghanim.

President Al-Bashir said that Sudan is ready to revise the investment acts and remove any hindrances facing the investments with the aim to attract the investors to operate in the country.

He asserted that Sudan is enjoying vast potentialities that are ready for investment and bestowed with large minerals and oil as well as huge cultivable lands and animal wealth, calling on the investors to operate in these fields.

He stated that the lifting of economic sanctions will provide an atmosphere which is attracting for investment, especially that these sanctions, such as the ban on money transfers and introduction of modern technologies, have been impeding the investment in Sudan.

President Al-Bashir pointed out that Kuwait is the considered the biggest investor in Sudan, indicating that the Kuwaiti investor is welcomed, offered a special concern and enjoying the same advantages given to the national investor.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Kuwaiti Trade and Industry Chamber has appreciated firmness of the political relation and the ties between the leaders in the two countries.