Sudan: Hassabo Renews State Resolve to Press Ahead With Firearms Collection for Achieving Development and Stability in the Country

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman , the Chairman of the National High Committee on Weapons Collection, has renewed the state keenness to go ahead with collection of weapons to achieve development and stability in the Country.

Receiving the Chairman of the Intra-Darfur Dialogue Committee, Sidiq Abdalla Wadaa in the Republican Palace, Monday, the Vice-President underlined the state support to Darfur consultative dialogue to promote peace , achieve stability and security in Darfur States.

Mr. Wadaa said in press statements that he briefed the Vice-President on Darfur dialogue process.

The Chairman of Darfur Dialogue Committee, meanwhile, noted that collection of weapons was progressing well and that people of Darfur showed desire to collect arms , as it is a means of achievement of peace and development.

On efforts to convince armed movements to join peace process, Wadaa said" our efforts are continuing to persuade them to join peace process , noting to stability of security situations in Darfur States.