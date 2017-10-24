23 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Renews State Resolve to Press Ahead With Firearms Collection for Achieving Development and Stability in the Country

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman , the Chairman of the National High Committee on Weapons Collection, has renewed the state keenness to go ahead with collection of weapons to achieve development and stability in the Country.

Receiving the Chairman of the Intra-Darfur Dialogue Committee, Sidiq Abdalla Wadaa in the Republican Palace, Monday, the Vice-President underlined the state support to Darfur consultative dialogue to promote peace , achieve stability and security in Darfur States.

Mr. Wadaa said in press statements that he briefed the Vice-President on Darfur dialogue process.

The Chairman of Darfur Dialogue Committee, meanwhile, noted that collection of weapons was progressing well and that people of Darfur showed desire to collect arms , as it is a means of achievement of peace and development.

On efforts to convince armed movements to join peace process, Wadaa said" our efforts are continuing to persuade them to join peace process , noting to stability of security situations in Darfur States.

Sudan

Five Church Leaders Detained in Sudan Capital

Five leading members of the Sudanese Church of Christ (SCC) were detained after saying prayers at a church building in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.