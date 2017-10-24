Nigeria: EFCC Closes Bribery Case Against Tarfa

Lagos — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday closed its case in the trial of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Rickey Tarfa, at an Igbosere High Court, Lagos, over alleged bribery and attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Consequently, the embattled Senior advocate will on November 16, open his defence.

The counsel to the EFCC, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, told the court that the prosecution had no more witnesses to call in the case.

The EFCC had called six witnesses, who testified against Tarfa in the trial that began in March 2016.

Responding to Oyedepo, Tarfa's counsel, Mr Jelili Owonikoko (SAN), sought an adjournment to enable the defence to analyse its case and decide on the step to take.

Consequently, Justice Adedayo Akintoye adjourned until Novermber16 to hear from the defence.

The EFCC had first arraigned Tarfa on March 9, 2016 on a 27-count charge bordering on offering of gratification to some judges and perversion of the course of justice.

The anti-graft agency alleged, for instance, that Tarfa offered N5.3 million gratification to a judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Hyeladzira Nganjiwa, to 'compromise' the judge.

The agency also claimed that Tarfa transferred the money in several tranches to the judge between June 27, 2012 and December 23, 2014.

The EFCC alleged that the SAN lied about his age and failed to declare his assets to the commission upon his arrest on Feb. 5, 2015.