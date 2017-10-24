Arusha — THE East African Community has already deployed an Election Observer Mission for the forthcoming Kenya Presidential Election slated for next Thursday, 26 October 2017.

According to Mr Richard Owora Othieno, the Principal Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Officer at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha, the Election Observer Mission (EAC-EOM) team of nearly 60 delegates, arrived in Kenya on 20 October, 2017 ready for the task.

"This is pursuant to the EAC's goal of promoting democratic governance in line with the fundamental principles of the Treaty for the Establishment of the EAC, which requires all Partner States to promote good governance through adherence to the principles of democracy, the rule of law, accountability, transparency, social justice, equal opportunities, gender equality and protection of human rights," Mr Othieno said, in a statement.

In his official dispatch to The 'Daily News' yesterday, Mr Othieno stated, in part: "... the EAC Secretariat, based in Arusha, was calling upon Kenyan voters, to exercise their democratic rights and civic duties, to peacefully participate in the forthcoming Presidential Election."

The mission to Kenya is already following up the campaigns; meeting election officials, the citizens, candidates and other stakeholders up to and beyond Election Day, with the objective of monitoring the process to ensure that the elections are credible, free and fair.

Following the initial elections of last August 8, 2017, Mr Edward Rugumayo, who headed the East African Community Observer mission had reported that the Kenyan polls were free and fair, registering his satisfaction in the manner in which the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) conducted the polls.

Mr Rugumayo was not alone; former South African President Thabo Mbeki, who was heading the African Union (AU) observer mission, also claimed the last August voting process in Kenya was peaceful and the ongoing tallying process was open and transparent.

But the Kenyan High Court nullified the August 8 presidential polls results, citing 'series of irregularities,' Chief Justice David Maraga said the election, in which Mr Kenyatta won 54 per cent of the vote, had not been conducted in accordance with the constitution, declaring it "invalid, null and void".

And now the polls are coming up again on Thursday after being postponed twice. Meanwhile ballot papers for Kenya's presidential election next week have started arriving in the country, in a sign that the troubled poll will go ahead.