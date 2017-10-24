24 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Edo Speaker Hails Obaseki's Economic Plans

By Simon Ebegbulem

Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, weekend, commended Governor Godwin Obaseki on his efforts in transforming the state into an economically buoyant one by providing conducive atmosphere for investors.

Adjoto, who stated this while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akoko Edo Local Government Area, urged leaders of the party in Akoko Edo to ensure discipline and promote internal democracy, which according to him, will bring capable people into power.

The Speaker who enjoined members of the party to ensure that Governor Obaseki is given a rousing reception when he visits the council on November 3, 2017, said the governor's economic policies for the state are already yielding results with the number of investors already in the state. He added that with its developmental policies, the APC government will ensure that the PDP does not come back to the state.

"We must give credit to Governor Obaseki for all he has been doing to make the state economically buoyant," he said.

