Zimbabwe: Woman Demands Compensation for Poisoned Cattle

A 38-year-old Shurugwi woman is demanding compensation from a local miner after her four cattle died allegedly after drinking cyanide-contaminated water from a gold mine tanks. Mrs Blessed Mavavire has since approached the police in Shurugwi and obtained an affidavit in which the mine owner, Mr Bobbie Bester is acknowledging and committing himself to compensating Mrs Mavavire for the loss.

The affidavit in possession of The Herald was signed by Bester Mine's site manager Mr Tawanda Dube.

"I Tawanda Dube of 325/5 Mbizo Kwekwe do here by swear that I owe Blessed Mavavire two cows and two calves which I promise to pay back," read part of the affidavit. In an interview yesterday, Ms Mavavire said the company management was now refusing to pay her even after committing themselves through affidavit.

"I need to go back to the police and report the mater because Bester Mine management is now refusing to pay. The mine director Mr John Bester died recently and his children who have took over the mine are now saying the affidavit was written when their father was alive so he was the one responsible for the affidavit," she said. Mrs Mavavire said she suffered a miscarriage when she lost the four beasts which constituted all her herd.

"I suffered a miscarriage after my blood pressure shot up following the incident but I only wanted them to compensate me. It's surprising they are now changing goal posts," she said. Mr Dube confirmed he assigned the affidavit on behalf of the late Mr Bester when he was contacted for comment yesterday. He said the new management was not aware of the commitment made by the late.

"I signed the affidavit because the late Mr Bester was willing to compensate, now that the mine is under new management and it's now tricky for her to get compensation," he said.