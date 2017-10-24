Photo: The Standard

Mugabe in wheelchair cartoon.

While Zanu PF accepts that it has made many mistakes it will, however, never allow anyone to tell them that President Robert Mugabe is too old rule, says Mashonaland East resident minister, Ambrose Mutinhiri.

He was addressing villagers at a Zanu PF rally in Chihota, Marondera rural, at the weekend.

Mutinhiri told the villagers to desist from making derogatory statements on Mugabe's advanced age and the Zanu PF government, but to be content with "many" developmental projects in the country that the ruling party had carried out.

"Some people are saying the President is too old, but what he is doing for the country is enough evidence that he is still fit to lead.

Anyway, we will not allow anyone to tell us that our President is old.

"There is no doubt that Zanu PF has made mistakes before, but the mistakes are less as compared to the good things that the party has done and some people remain silent," said Mutinhiri.

Mugabe turns 94 next February.

Mutinhiri also warned war veterans against feeling "special" saying they must stop bragging and denigrating Mugabe.

Mutinhiri reminded the war veterans that they did not join the war of liberation for personal gain but to free Zimbabwe from colonial oppression.

"The victory of the liberation war was not for the war veterans, but the whole country," said Mutinhiri.

"War veterans should, therefore, not go around bragging. Some war veterans are even taking the wrong direction and going against the President," he said.

Mutinhiri's threats come when relations between Mugabe and Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association (ZNLWVA) led by Chris Mutsvangwa continue to wane.

ZNLWVA has warned Mugabe that they will not back him as the Zanu PF presidential candidate in next year's elections if he continues to protect Generation 40 (G40) politicians.

The G40, a rival faction in Zanu PF, is bitterly opposed to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeding Mugabe. However, the war veterans are openly backing Mnangagwa to succeed Mugabe as the next president.