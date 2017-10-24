Sudan: Prof. Abdulmalik Mohamed Abdul-Rahman Elected Member of Best Arab Award Committee 2017

Khartoum — The Executive Committee and the General Secretariat of the best Arab award for the year 2017, in its last meeting, have unanimously selected, former chancellor of Khartoum University, the lecturer of Theoretical Physics and Mathematics Sciences and Engineering at the university, Prof. Abdul-Malik Mohamed Abdul-Rahman member of the award's committee.

The award which was established in 2016, and approved by EUG Consortium, awards three categories: Leadership category that includes two awards, the Leadership Award and the Vision Award, to be awarded to an Arab leader with a distinguished vision with a positive impact in the economic and social fields.

The second category for workers and provided to an excellent institutions and individuals in the energy, research, food, communications, transport, insurance, real estate, chambers of commerce, media and publishing, multi-investment, innovation, petrochemicals, retail, healthcare , asset management and financial services.

The fixed category is for the society's stars, athletes after the selection of the Arab star every year, and it includes the best Arab sports union, best Arab sports managers, best Arab player, best Arab sports club, best Arab sports organization, best Arab management team and best Arab sports company.

The higher committee of the award which is the supreme body of the award's general secretariat, includes in its membership, besides Prof. Abdul-Malik, Abdulla bin Hamad al-Ateya'a, Sheikh, Dr. Khalid bin Thani Bin Abdulla al Thani, Prof. Mohamed al-Kenedri. Prince, Tilal Bin Badr al- Saud, Shiekha, Hayiat Bint Abdul-Aziz, Hassan Bin Abdulla al-Zwadi.

Prof. Abdul-Malik will head in 25 of next November to Casablanca, Kingdom of Morocco to attend the meeting of the Higher Committee of the Award.

This selection of Prof. Abdul-Malik is an honor to the University of Khartoum, to its scientists and experts in various fields and to the Sudan.