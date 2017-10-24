Medni — The Federal Minister of Agriculture and Forests, Dr. Abdul- Lateef al-Ejeemi, asserted the presidency concern with convention of the conference of the African Insects Scientist Association in the Sudan after 30 years, lauding contributions of the association in boosting relations between its members, supporting the scientific researches and guidance activities in the insects' field.

During his address, Monday, at the Agriculture Researches Corporation in Wad- Medeni, the opening sitting of the 22 nd conference of the African Insects' Scientists Association held udder the motto (For the welfare of mankind through a safe fight against insect pests in a changing world), with the participation of number of scientists, researchers, executive and legislative figures and producers, he called for the provision of scientific information, and the raising of awareness of impact of insects on the environment and natural systems.

He indicated importance of the conference, noting to the danger of pests on the food security in light of climatic changes, referring to the Autumn Insect Worm that affects production, which was observed in South Africa and Ethiopia, stressing importance of some beneficial insects.

He noted that 30% of the targeted crops in Sudan depend on the incest's pollination, pointing to the undiscovered source of the insect's prevention, while other insects reliable in closing the food gap in the future, he added.

Al-Ejeemi appreciated the conference's objectives, lauding role of al- Gazera state in hosting the event, praising partnership between the Corporation of Agriculture Research and al- Gazera University, hoping that the conference would come out with effective recommendations to reduce the expenses of pest control and improve production and productivity.