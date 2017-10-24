23 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Parliament Hears Statement of National Prime Minister On Government Performance

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Monday presented a statement on the performance of his cabinet in the past period before the National Assembly.

The First Vice - President and National Prime Minister has referred to the improvement in the state's performance through implementation of the national dialogue's outcome.

He also referred to the revision of all the school and pre-school curriculums.

He said that the state has managed to enhance the general performance of the state, congratulating the Sudanese people on the lifting of the economic sanctions.

He referred to the bright future awaiting Sudan following the lifting of sanctions, expressing thanks to the countries that have helped Sudan in the lifting of sanctions.

He renewed the government commitment to implementation of the national dialogue's outcome, adding that clauses of the freedoms are in their way to the National Assembly for ratification.

He affirmed that no pressmen is detained currently.

The First Vice - President and National Prime Minister asserted that the campaign for collecting the illegal arms are continuing, stating that success of the campaign has resulted in drop of the armed robbery and disputes.

He reiterated the government commitment to supporting the national and regional security.

He pointed to the early preparation for cultivation in the winter season, adding that the past summer season is expected to provide a good production.

He also reviewed the plans and programs that will be adopted the state for promoting the mass media and the TV.

The National Assembly will review in its coming two sittings the statement given by the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister.

