23 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Rapid Deployment Forces Defeat Outlaws in North Darfur

Khartoum — The Rapid Deployment Forces (RDF) have defeated a group of unruly and outlaw elements that tried to stir chaos and sedition in north Darfur's Kutum area.

The group was spearheaded by rebel leader Ali Rigalla (Safana).

The official spokesman for the RDF, colonel Abdul-Rahaman Gaali told the Sudan News Agency that the RDF were able to enter the town and flush those unruly elements who tried to stay in the town and spread chaos and disorder.

He said after flushing them out of town the RDF continue mopping up the whole area and have already imposed t he rule of law and restored order in the town and its surroundings.

Gaaali told the Sudan News Agency that the RDF are carrying out their duty in line of protecting he homeland and the people and their properites against unruly elements and would promptly handled any elements that try to stir disorder and sedition in all Darfur states.

