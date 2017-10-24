Giants CAPS United and Highlanders will finally face off in their first clash this year in a rescheduled Castle Lager Premiership tie set for this Thursday at the National Sports Stadium. The rivals had somehow avoided each other until this final stage of the season after their first leg tie was postponed in July when Makepekepe were involved in a busy schedule of the CAF Champions League.

The Green Machine are looking for a strong finish after picking up the tempo late in the race. Makepekepe had a poor start and were unable to defend the title they won last year. Lloyd Chitembwe's men will be seeking to rise from last week's disappointment when they failed to get maximum points against Black Rhinos who played with 10 men for over 70 minutes. The goalless draw only took their points tally to 46 and are 13 points behind log leaders FC Platinum as the league programme heads towards its completion.

FC Platinum are involved in a fierce four-horse race that also includes giants Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum Stars and 2015 winners Chicken Inn. Norman Mapeza's men seized control of the race with their 2-0 win over Shabanie Mine last week as Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum dropped crucial points.

FC Platinum have a tough date against relegation fighters Harare City at Rufaro this Friday. The result will have a huge bearing on their fortunes in the race as Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos cancel each other at Baobab the following day.

The platinum miners have 59 points while Dynamos have 58 and Ngezi Platinum 57. There is no room for a slip-up as Chicken Inn, who travel to ZPC Kariba on Sunday are breathing heavily down their necks on 55 points. There are also some interesting duels at the bottom where more than half-a-dozen teams are fighting for survival.

Tsholotsho need to beat relegated Bantu Rovers at Dulivhadzimo to buy another week in the top-flight. They collected a point against Dynamos in their last match, but prospects of surviving the chop remain slim. Meanwhile, Tafadzwa Rusike has completed his move to Zambian side Zanaco.

The diminutive midfielder joined the side as a direct replacement for Saith Sakala who shifted base to Al Fateh in Saudi Arabia. Rusike was a free agent after his contract with CAPS United was terminated. The move was facilitated by UK-based Zimbabwean agent Josphat Mhondiwa Rusike signed a three-year contract. He was also being eyed by Yadah Stars. Zanaco have staggered their way up to top spot in the Zambian Premier League and hope to retain the league title.

Fixtures

Thursday: CAPS United v Highlanders (NSS)

Friday: Harare City v FC Platinum (Rufaro)

Saturday: Bulawayo City v Chapungu (Barbourfields), Yadah v How Mine (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum v Dynamos (Baobab)

Sunday: Tsholotsho v Bantu Rovers (Dulivhadzimo), Shabanie Mine v Triangle United (Maglas), Highlanders v Black Rhinos (Barbourfields), CAPS United v Hwange (NSS), ZPC Kariba v Chicken Inn (Nyamhunga)