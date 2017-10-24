23 October 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Rioting Over Vampires Spreads to Mulevala

Maputo — Disturbances flowing from rumours about vampires are spreading in the central Mozambican province of Zambezia.

The latest incident, reported by Radio Mozambique, was an attack on the home of a community leader in Morrua, in the district of Mulevala. The mob also attempted, apparently without success, to vandalize the police station and the home of health workers.

The Mulevala district permanent secretary, Abdul Jamal, told reporters that the rioting was due to a “misunderstanding” about the presence in the district of a health brigade spraying insecticide as part of the Health Ministry's campaign against malaria. The brigade members were accused of working for the vampires.

Nobody has ever seen, let aone caught, one of the vampires, for the excellent reason that they do not exist. Nor has anyone come forward to claim that hey were bitten by a vampire.

The Mulevala incident follows serious rioting on Thursday in the town of Gile, where a mob, believing that local officials are working for the vampires, burnt down the homes of community leaders, and the house of the director of the district prison, and vandalised police and local government premises.

The Gile district administrator, fled to the neighbouring district of Alto Molocue, but returned on Friday.

In the wake of the vampire riots, and the abortive islamist insurgency of 5 October in Mocimboa da Praia, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, the police have warned that they will meet violence with violence.

“Against these bandits, against these madmen, against these vandals, against those who spread disinformation, there will be zero tolerance, and we will continue to repress and combat them”, warned the spokesperson for the General Command of the Police, Inacio Dina, on Friday.

