Government must outlaw Gukurahundi denialism and apply lustration on all past and present violators from holding positions of authority on the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, a leading NGO has said.

The Crisis in Zimbabwe was commenting after the police on Saturday stopped activists and Zapu president, Dumiso Dabengwa, from proceeding to the disused Bhalagwe death camp in Kezi where they intended to hold a prayer meeting for the victims of the 1980s Gukurahundi genocide.

According to the coalition, the Gukurahundi prayer meeting which was stopped by the police at the weekend was not only legal but perfectly in line with "national principles of good governance enshrined in the Constitution" as well as international "practise of memorialization".

"... we contend that the practise of memorialization is one of the many avenues that seek to bring closure to victims and survivors of gross human rights abuses and survivors of genocide.

The practise of memorialization is a global concept, with countries such as Rwanda annually holding memorials for victims of genocide while in Germany Holocaust denialism is a criminal offense," said the coalition in a statement.

It added, "In our view the foiled prayer meeting was not only legal but is in line with national principles of good governance enshrined in the Constitution that seek to foster national unity, peace and stability.

In the same vein we view actions of those that seek to deny justice for victims and survivors of the Gukurahundi genocide as criminal and infringing on individual and group rights to assemble and express themselves. The actions of the police can only be interpreted as expressing their support for the state sponsored inhumane killings of the 1980s."

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition further said it was "deeply concerned with the disruption of a prayer meeting" adding that police have been notorious for cancelling similar events since 2011 and their actions continue to confirm that they are a captured institution.

"The recent actions of the police under instruction from the state which continues to pay lip-service to the Gukurahundi massacres are deplorable and a grave concern for the justice order in Zimbabwe.

We note that 30 years later, the Executive has not acknowledged these inhumane killings neither has it made a public apology to the affected families.

We are worried that the state and its agents have been consistent in intimidating already fragile and traumatized populations in the Matabeleland and Midlands regions by promising to unleash similar violence during electoral periods.

We are equally concerned that numerous public programmes meant to bring closure to the massacres continue to be foiled by the state, cases being the foiled Organ on National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration and currently the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission, which has spent half of its 10 year tenure before being operationalized," the statement said.

The coalition called upon the government to immediately develop through inclusive consultations and roll out a citizen centred National Healing and Reconciliation programme that should be built around transparency, truth and truth telling, justice and respect for the constitution, human rights and rule of law.