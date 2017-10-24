Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Forces Arrest Scores of Kabila Opponents

Kinshasa — THE Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been urged to release scores of opposition members arrested during a private meeting in Lubumbashi this past weekend. The defense and security forces swooped on the activists of the Rally of Political and Social Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the Haut-Katanga provincial capital. Maman Sidikou, United Nations special representative in DRC, condemned the mass arrest. "I urge the Congolese authorities to release immediately and unconditionally those arbitrarily arrested yesterday in Lubumbashi," he said.

He reminded authorities of their obligations to guarantee civil liberties and civil and political rights for all, in accordance with the constitution and international commitments of the DRC. The UN mission in DRC is concerned by the ongoing acts of intimidation of opposition members. Two incidents involving gunmen against the homes of Joseph Olengankoy and Alphonse Ntumba Luaba have also been reported in recent days in the capital Kinshasa. The crackdown by security forces loyal to President Joseph Kabila come amid calls for him to step down. He has been in power since 2001. He clung to power at the lapse of his term in late 2017. It is unclear when elections will be held to choose the next president. His continued stay in power has also triggered a wave of militancy around the country. Some 2 million Congolese are displaced while thousands have fled to neighbouring countries. - CAJ News