22 October 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Several People Feared Trapped After Building Collapses in Kenya

By Francis Mureithi

Nakuru — Several people were feared to have been trapped after a four storey building collapsed in Nakuru town, west of Nairobi, on Sunday.

The building is situated along Mburu Gichua Road, at the Nakuru Central Business District.

The building, known as Mukoh, collapsed at around 5.30pm (+3GMT) with huge debris destroying two trucks that were parked nearby.

Mr John Macharia Kibore, whose family owns the building, said that he had issued notice to tenants to vacate.

Top security officer

Two women, who were in the building at the time of the incident, suffered injuries and were taken to private hospital in the town.

The building had marks by the National Construction Authority.

Government officials led by Regional Coordinator Wanyama Musiambo and top security officer visited the scene.

National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU) and Kenya Defence Forces Disaster Response Unit (KDF-DRU) had been activated and were on the way.

