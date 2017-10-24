Angola: CICA Announces Social Projects

Luanda — The Council of Christian Churches in Angola (CICA) will implement a malaria prevention programme in the provinces of Cunene and Cuando Cubango.

This was said Monday by the secretary general of this religious institution, Rev. Deolinda Teca, adding that the project is also set to cover some African countries such as Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The Church authority told Angop that Angola is still in the prevention phase, whereas the other countries are already in the eradication stage of this disease.

As for the ongoing social projects, Deolinda Teca also pointed out anti-yellow fever programme, although no more case has been reported since last year.

She also said that the Council will provide support for the people living with HIV / AIDS, and those victims of domestic violence.

CICA has relations with the World Council of Christian Churches, the Council of Churches throughout Africa, as well as other institutions based in Norway, Switzerland, the UK and the United States.

The Council comprises twenty recognized churches.