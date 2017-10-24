Angola: Media Minister Backs Permanent Training of Journalists

Luanda — Angolan Media minister João Melo has defended the permanent training of the sector's professionals to improve journalists' knowledge.

João Melo was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2nd edition of training on "Basics of Public Finance" held Monday.

Addressed the journalists from different Media houses, the minister said that the commitment to ongoing training of professionals will ensure a more consistent and competent activity.

According to him, the training will allow the professionals to convey seriously and credibly the information.

He said that the sector he leads is determined to improve its coordination in the field of staff training by establishing cooperation with other educational institutions.

"The Ministry of Social Communication intends to reinforce and value the role of Journalists Training Centre (CEFOJOR), which plays an important role in training and upgrading of journalists," he added.

The closing ceremony of the 09 - 23 October course was marked by delivery of certificates.