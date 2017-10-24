23 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenyan Woman Dies in Italy After Being Denied C-Section

By Evelyne Musambi

A Kenyan family is mourning the death of a woman amid concerns of negligence by medics.

Yvonne Ndinda, 37, died after hours of pleading with Italian doctors to perform a Cesarean Section in vain.

Her husband, Ibrahim told an Italian paper, Il Messagero that he took his wife to the hospital's emergency unit and explained how she needed a C-section.

The doctors told the couple that the procedure was unnecessary despite pleas by the mother that she was unable to breathe.

"At one point, my wife said she could not breathe, but the doctor did nothing about," her husband said.

The couple waited for four days after which the doctor's took Ms Ndinda in for surgery.

Their baby girl Oprah Rose was delivered but the mother died during the operation.

"We come from a Third World country and even there, such things don't happen. My wife had come to join me in Italy and we wanted to build a family together. But now that will not happen," her husband said.

