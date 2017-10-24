23 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Fide Tutor Lectures Training in Angola

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — A training cycle to assess the competitive level of Angolan chess players began Monday at the Angolan federation's headquarters in Luanda under the guidance of Russian Grand Master, Papin Vasilly.

The promoter of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) worked in the morning with the national under-20 pre-selection, and in the afternoon (15 o'clock) he will do so with athletes from chess training schools in the country's capital.

On Tuesday, the champion of the traditional international tournament (Taça Cuca), in 2014, will work with the teachers of the chess schools and with the absolute pre-selection.

The one-month FIDE tutor visit is the achievement of a project by FIDE President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov to boost chess in Africa.

The Russian Grand Master arrived Friday and Saturday he visited the school Macovi Sport, major promoter of the science game in Angola.

Angola

Health Management System Improves Planning

The implementation of the health information and management system in the health sector will ensure better tool to plan,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.