Luanda — A training cycle to assess the competitive level of Angolan chess players began Monday at the Angolan federation's headquarters in Luanda under the guidance of Russian Grand Master, Papin Vasilly.

The promoter of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) worked in the morning with the national under-20 pre-selection, and in the afternoon (15 o'clock) he will do so with athletes from chess training schools in the country's capital.

On Tuesday, the champion of the traditional international tournament (Taça Cuca), in 2014, will work with the teachers of the chess schools and with the absolute pre-selection.

The one-month FIDE tutor visit is the achievement of a project by FIDE President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov to boost chess in Africa.

The Russian Grand Master arrived Friday and Saturday he visited the school Macovi Sport, major promoter of the science game in Angola.