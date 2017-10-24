23 October 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Electoral Agency Boss Holds Talks With President

By Charles Omondi

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday held talks with the national electoral agency boss, Mr Wafula Chebukati, over the controversial October 26 fresh election.

President Kenyatta said he was ready for the elections and had no demands on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), other than the agency meeting its obligation of conducting fresh presidential elections on October 26 as ordered by the Supreme Court.

The meeting was held at Harambee House, the President's office in central Nairobi, and was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

"We made clear that we have no demands or conditions on this subject. We have made funds available for the IEBC to do its job. Now they really should deliver," the President said.

"We only insist that elections be held on October 26, that's the time line set by the IEBC in terms of conditions set in the annulment of the August 8 elections," he added.

The Supreme Court annulled the August 8 presidential poll on September 1, citing irregularities and illegalities.

The opposition coalition, the National Super Alliance (Nasa), made what it called "irreducible minimum" demands to IEBC as a condition for participation in the repeat poll.

Nasa has since announced its withdrawal from the contest, saying its demands for reforms in the IEBC had been ignored.

The coalition, led by former Prime Minster Raila Odinga, has appealed to supporters to hold demonstrations instead of voting on Thursday.

IEBC commissioner Roselyn Akombe last week resigned and fled to the US.

Dr Akombe said she feared for her life and that IEBC was not in a position to hold a credible election.

Mr Chebukati, in a statement following Dr Akombe's resignation, said his commission could not guarantee a credible poll in the current circumstances.

