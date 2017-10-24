Angola: Diamond May Stabilize Economy and Improve Health in Angola

Luanda — The Angolan diamond industry may influence the stability of the economy as well as help to perfect the national health system, said Sodiam's chairperson, Beatriz de Sousa, at a Diamond conference in Dubai.

At the event, which took place on October 16 and 17, the chairperson of Sodiam also said that the company will continue to focus on training staff and promoting employment for young people, according to a statement that Angop had access to today, Monday.

Sodiam's manager also said that Dubai believes in the potential of the diamond industry to grow and is committed to doing its best to support the diamond business around the world.

The Diamond conference was organized by the Dubai Multi-Commodities Center (DMCC) and aimed at shaping the future of an interconnected market, with discussions among experts from various countries committed to the diamond industry.

Among other issues, the forum addressed topics such as "The sector's trends and the main problems affecting the diamond industry around the world", which contributed to the enrichment of Sodiam's social program for the benefit of Angolans.