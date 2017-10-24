Kenya: Sonko's Cabinet Nominees to Face Grilling

The vetting of Nairobi County executive nominees starts Monday with five of them slotted to go before the County Assembly from 9am at the County Assembly.

This comes after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko last week named 10 county executives nominees to serve in his cabinet for the next five years.

According to Nairobi County Assembly Clerk Jacob Ngwele, those set to be vetted Monday are Veska Jepkemboi Kangogo (Finance and Economic Planning), architect Peter Wachira Njuguna (Lands, Urban Renewal and Housing), Dr Hitan Chagan Majevda (Health Services), Allan Igambi Esabwa (Commerce, Tourism and Cooperatives) and Emmah Mukuhi Muthoni (Environment, Water, Energy and Natural Resources).

Ms Kangogo will be the first nominee to face the Assembly from 9am to 10am. She will then be followed by Mr Njuguna for another hour between 10am and 11am.

Dr Majevda will then be the next nominee to face the MCAs from 11am to 12pm, followed by Mr Esabwa from 12pm to 1pm before the vetting takes a lunch break.

Ms Muthoni will then face the Assembly after sittings resume from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

CURRICULUM VITAE

"Candidates are required to carry the originals of their national identification card, curriculum vitae, copies of relevant academic and professional credentials and current clearance certificates from KRA, DCI, credit reference bureau and EACC," read the notice by Mr Ngwele.

Members of the public are also invited to attend the committee sittings.

On Tuesday, the remaining five nominees will face the committee for vetting.

They are Danvas Makori (Agriculture, Livestock Development, Fisheries and Forestry), Janet Ouko (Eductaion, Youth, Gender, Sports, Culture and Social Services), Larry Wambua (Devolution, Public Service and Administration), former Star Newspaper Managing Editor Charles Kerich (ICT and E-Government) and Mohammed Ahmed Dagane (Roads, Infrastructure and Transport).