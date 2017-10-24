Angola: Ruling Party Urges Government to Promote Changes

Luanda — The ruling MPLA party urged Monday the Angolan Executive to promote the necessary and key changes in various national sectors to improve the people's living conditions.

This was during the 4th Ordinary Session of the party's Central Committee, chaired by its leader José Eduardo dos Santos.

In its first meeting, since the country's 23 August general elections, MPLA urged the Government to work hard, ahead of 2017/2022 governance goals.

Executive was also recommended to continue supporting for the pacification of the conflicts, underway in several countries of the Great Lakes region.

The Central Committee members have acknowledged the President José Eduardo dos Santos and to the Angolan Executive's efforts on the peace and stability during the country's two-year term at the helm of the International Conference on Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

The meeting also approved the general plan of activity for 2018 and its budget.

Focus went also to the operating rules of the audit committees and regulations governing party process, application of sanctions and party audit work.

They also approved a motion of support for the MPLA President José Eduardo dos Santos on the way he led the country's destinies and building of a reconciled, modern and democratic Angola.

The final communiqué of the meeting was read by the MPLA Secretary for Information and Propaganda, Mário António.