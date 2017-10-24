23 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Swears in Secretary for Economic Affairs

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, today (Monday) in Luanda swore in Ricardo Daniel Sandão Queirós Viegas de Abreu to the post of secretary of his office for Economic Affairs.

In a brief improvised speech, the Angolan Head of State said that the Government with this new appointment intends to strengthen the sector with qualified and experienced staff.

He emphasized that with his experience, the new secretary "will do a good job", assisting the Minister of State for Economic and Social Development.

Present at the Presidential Palace were the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, members of the Government and members of the auxiliary organs of the President of the Republic.

