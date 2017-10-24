Angola: Health Management System Improves Planning

Luanda — The implementation of the health information and management system in the health sector will ensure better tool to plan, monitor and draft data-based strategies to better understand the incidence of diseases in different regions.

The information was released Monday in Luanda by the United States ambassador to Angola, Helen La Lime.

The US diplomat was speaking at the workshop on "Implementation of the DHIS2 and OPnLMIS platforms in the integrated health sector management system".

The programme is jointly sponsored by the Health Ministry and USAID (US Agency for International Development).

Helen La Lime clarified that these two systems: DHIS2 and Open LMIS, will improve the distribution and management of medicines in the sector.

As example, the diplomat said, in 2016 the sector could have quickly and effectively responded to the intensity of malaria and yellow fever cases if it had the electronic health system, which guarantees real-time data.

Helen La Lime put at USD 40 million the annual amount her country spent on health programmes, with stress to HIV/AIDS relief and malaria control.

She underlined that this step allows Angola to join the 50 countries in the world benefitting from this system.

More than 300 US health experts have been trained in the area of pharmaceutical management in 2015 -2017.