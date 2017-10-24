23 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Health Management System Improves Planning

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The implementation of the health information and management system in the health sector will ensure better tool to plan, monitor and draft data-based strategies to better understand the incidence of diseases in different regions.

The information was released Monday in Luanda by the United States ambassador to Angola, Helen La Lime.

The US diplomat was speaking at the workshop on "Implementation of the DHIS2 and OPnLMIS platforms in the integrated health sector management system".

The programme is jointly sponsored by the Health Ministry and USAID (US Agency for International Development).

Helen La Lime clarified that these two systems: DHIS2 and Open LMIS, will improve the distribution and management of medicines in the sector.

As example, the diplomat said, in 2016 the sector could have quickly and effectively responded to the intensity of malaria and yellow fever cases if it had the electronic health system, which guarantees real-time data.

Helen La Lime put at USD 40 million the annual amount her country spent on health programmes, with stress to HIV/AIDS relief and malaria control.

She underlined that this step allows Angola to join the 50 countries in the world benefitting from this system.

More than 300 US health experts have been trained in the area of pharmaceutical management in 2015 -2017.

Angola

President Swears in Secretary for Economic Affairs

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, today (Monday) in Luanda swore in Ricardo Daniel… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.