22 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Katsina Varsity Authority Hires Snake Charmers to Rid Snakes

By Bashir Bello

Katsina — Following the death of a student of Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua University in Katsina State, Zainab Umar after being bitten by a snake, authorities of the institution have employed the services of snake charmers to rid the institution's campus of snakes.

Late Zainab Umar, a spill over student of the Department of Economic was reportedly said to have been bitten by snake on the campus penultimate Friday around 8pm on her way out of the institution through the first gate alongside two of her friends.

The Institution's Dean of Student Affairs, Dr. Suleiman Kankara confirmed the decision of the institution to engage the snake charmers while featuring on a Radio program in the state.

He said, "Yes, we have employed the services of snake charmers to assist us in getting rid the campus of the snake. Although the snake charmers just began work, plans have been in the pipeline to hire them. We normally hire the snake charmers whenever we get reports of presence of snakes on the campus. It is unfortunate that the lady died. We know, we tried our best to prevent her death."

It was gathered that the death of Late Zainab Umar was one of such cases as another student who was said to have been bitten by another snake survived while the institution has also lost a security guard to snake bite in the recent past.

Late Zainab Umar was said to have been buried according to Islamic rites in her hometown, Dandume Local Government area of Katsina.

