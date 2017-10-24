Kenya: MCA in Court for Calling Kenyatta 'Caretaker President'

A Member of the County Assembly accused of calling President Uhuru Kenyatta a "caretaker President" has been charged with dissemination of information with the intent to prevent presidential elections scheduled for October 26.

Airport Ward MCA Ibrahim Oyugi who appeared before Mombasa senior principal magistrate Francis Kyambia also faced another charged of subversive activity.

The accused, who was represented by Senator Mohamed Faki, was released on a Sh200, 000 bond with a surety of similar amount or an alternative of a Sh100, 000 cash bail.

EVERYTHING POSSIBLE

According to the prosecution, the accused, at a press briefing, uttered the words; "Mombasa we have decided we are not going to have elections on October 26 2017, never. We are going to do everything possible to stop that election... "

The court heard that the MCA uttered the words with the intention of preventing the repeat presidential elections.

He was also accused of uttering words; "Uhuru should be very careful, am telling you that. He is not even the president of Kenya. He is a caretaker president by now... " words the court heard were calculated to excite dissatisfaction against the presidency in execution of its duties.

The court had earlier declined an application by prosecutor Jami Yamina seeking to have the case set aside for some few minutes to enable them file an affidavit opposing the release of the accused on bond.

"The prosecution had ample time to prepare, the application is an afterthought," said the magistrate.

Mr Yamina had indicated to the court that they intended to "vehemently" oppose the release of the accused on bond hence they needed some minutes to file an affidavit.

ENOUGH TIME

However, the defence opposed the application saying the prosecution had enough time from the moment the accused was arrested to file the affidavit.

The MCA has been in custody from Friday last week when he was arrested until Monday when he was presented before court.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, his deputy William Kingi and Likoni MP Mishi Mboko were among leaders who appeared in court to express their solidarity with the MCA.

The case will be mentioned on November 7 for pre-trial directions.