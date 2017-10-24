Kenya: Sportpesa in Toe-Curling Twitter Blooper

Betting firm SportPesa was left red-faced after its social media handler sent a tweet celebrating Arsenal's win over Everton on Sunday.

The Gunners hammered the Toffees 5-2 in a thriller on Sunday afternoon.

Moments later, SportPesa sent out a tweet that also wished Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger a happy birthday.

"Well in Gunners! A superb gift by the players for the birthday gaffer! #MadeOfWinners," read the tweet.

The loss condemned Everton into the relegation zone at position 18 with just eight points after nine games.

For starters, SportPesa is Everton's main shirt sponsor. The two signed a five-year deal in May this year.

The tweet was pulled within minutes but not before fans had taken screenshots. Most ranted that their sponsor was not getting behind the team.

@SportPesa have just deleted this tweet. Nice work @Everton on finding a sponser that gets behind us. pic.twitter.com/WAjFXWxoQ8

- Paul Rooney (@paulrooney84) October 22, 2017

Deleting tweets doesn't cover your tracks. The good old screen grab eh. Inept pic.twitter.com/wa6WxrPxv3

-- Toffee Art (@ToffeeArt) October 22, 2017

How can you make an error of that magnitude? It's embarrassing. Now you need to acknowledge your mistake and release an apology. Spastics.

-- Kenny (@K7Dwy) October 22, 2017

You've done your damage,too late trying to cover up by deleting tweets if you've interest in both clubs you should stay impartial

-- toffee carper (@LThe1) October 22, 2017

You remember who you sponsor now? Basic PR. What a tight ship you must lead. Shocking really

-- LYKA (@lykadj) October 22, 2017

Nothing worse than a sponsor who sits on the fence. You were made up five mins ago. Joke

-- Rob R (@robr7373) October 22, 2017

The company has not issued an apology.