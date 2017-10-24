Angola: Bengo - Caxito Hosts Provincial Forum On Rural Women

Caxito — The capital of the northern Bengo province, Caxito, will host on Wednesday the 9th provincial forum on Rural Women to discuss issues related to the citizenship, gender equality and association, Angop leant Monday.

The one-day event, sponsored by Provincial Office of Social Action, Family and Gender Equality, will analyse the 2017-2018 Agricultural campaign.

The participants will also discuss topics such as perspective of support for rural families and women, promotion of aquaculture and fish farming activities as well as the impact on family income in rural areas.

Other topics include Water for all Programme, Municipal health services and their impact.

The participants will also discuss the Literacy and school speed up system, association and cooperation, as a model for community development.

The agenda covers Domestic violence in families, cultural practices and values in community development, environmental education, ways to deal with the waste among communities, the impact of burning on the ecosystem and preventive measures to discourage such practices.

Going under the motto: "Promoting rural women to speed up local development and combat poverty, the forum will gather government officials, church representative , politicians, women from various strata of society and guests.