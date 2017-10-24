23 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ladies, Here's a Photo of Young Joho Worth Drooling Over

By Sylvania Ambani

A picture shared by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho of his younger self has stirred up the social media, leaving netizens drool over his looks.

The governor gave his Instagram followers a glimpse of how he looked in his heydays, with the picture revealing a chubby Joho with a clean shaven face, only spotting a small moustache.

The photo is a sharp contrast to the governor's current looks that are defined with his famous well-kept beard.

Governor 001, as he is commonly referred, created a social buzz in 2016 after coming from pilgrimage in Mecca with new looks .

His previous looks was usually characterized with a clean-shaven face.

