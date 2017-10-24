Former Zanu PF politician Margaret Dongo and Norton legislator Temba Mliswa have both slammed the opposition leaders for forming three separate coalitions for next year's elections, sentiments also shared by political analysts.

Mliswa, on his part, went further to say that none of the three formally constituted coalitions that have emerged so far were headed for electoral victory without a section of Zanu PF support.

The three opposition alliances comprise the MDC Alliance headed by former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, the People's Rainbow Coalition led by former Vice President Joice Mujuru and the Coalition of Democrats under former Energy Minister Elton Mangoma.

In separate interviews with NewZimbabwe.com, politicians and political analysts blasted the opposition for their unpopular decisions to approach the 2018 elections as a fragmented lot.

"It's democratic and practical expression of the freedoms of choice and association," said Dongo, adding, "but surely even these are expressed within context and best for the national good.

"I don't see a plethora of coalitions as responsible expressions and practice of freedoms."

Dongo is also former Harare East MP.

Mliswa, former Zanu PF Mashonaland West chair, said the opposition coalitions were doomed without support from a section of disgruntled Zanu PF supporters the greater majority being Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's followers who may be out to torpedo President Robert Mugabe's bid to be re-elected for the umpteenth time at the expense of their preferred successor.

"I have always said that they will not take anything. We need an independent candidate who can cut through all political divide and get Lacoste (Mnangagwa faction) support.

"I think it's certainly about poor leadership and strategy. I am yet to see a Presidential candidate who has formed an alliance with Lacoste. Getting Lacoste support would give the candidate 90% Zanu PF votes."

Mliswa said an "alliance would mean something if candidates had supporters."

Great Zimbabwe University History lecturer and political analyst Takavafira Zhou said politicians who have formed separate coalitions were "self-centred people masquerading as leaders and saviours".

"It's clear that the pursuit of personal interests over national interests is great," Zhou said.

"Sadly, such pursuit of self-interests, prejudice and narrow mindedness may benefit the status quo at the expense of the quest for a new political dispensation and egalitarianism."

Harare-based political analyst, Tamuka Chirimbambowa said the MDC Alliance was the only formidable opposition to consider among the three.

"The only opposition that has got breadth and depth, which has substance in as much as it may have its own weaknesses that need to be worked on I think it's the MDC Alliance in this case," he said.

"What we have in these other ones is just a group of politicians who in my view are busy looking for jobs."

President Robert Mugabe has, in previous speeches, scoffed at the opposition attempts to combine numbers against his party insisting this was tantamount to one adding a chain of zeros in the mistaken belief that they were going to arrive at a solid figure.