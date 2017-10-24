Angola: Cunene - INAC Creates 16 Networks for Child Protection, Promotion

Ondjiva — At least sixteen networks of protection and promotion of children's rights will be created this year, in the municipalities of the province of Cunene, by the National Children's Institute (INAC), aimed at raising awareness of the rights and duties of underage, said Monday the body's director, Helder dos Santos.

Speaking to Angop, the source said that the survey of the six municipalities and the 320 members of the 16 protection networks has already been completed in schools, with only their training going on in November and December.

He explained that, due to the lack of knowledge on the part of some families, especially those in rural areas, there have been problems, especially those related to physical and moral aggression, which is why networks and information will be expanded to prevent eventual cases.

"In the same project, we plan to set up complaint boxes at the level of the six municipal administrations to facilitate the people who bring us information related to child abuse, in order to increase their integral development and well-being in society," he emphasized.