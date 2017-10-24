Malawi: Nkando Accident Claims Life

Mulanje — A 60 year old man, identified as Nyirenda, has died at Nkando trading centre in Mulanje following an accident which involved a minibus and pick-up vehicle.

Mulanje Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Gresham Ngwira said the accident occurred on Saturday when a minibus registration BU 6077 lost control and swerved due to oily road after unknown person spilled oil on the road forcing it to hit a stationary pick up vehicle registration number BK 8884.

"Then the stationary vehicle moved and hit Nyirenda in the process who stood next to it along the road when he was buying some items," he explained.

Ngwira pointed out that the minibus was extensively damaged while some passenger's in both vehicle sustained minor injuries.

He said Nyirenda was pronounced dead upon arrival at Nkando Health Centre in the district.

Nyirenda came from Nkando village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Juma in Mulanje.