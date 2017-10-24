24 October 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Nkando Accident Claims Life

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nellie Kapatuka

Mulanje — A 60 year old man, identified as Nyirenda, has died at Nkando trading centre in Mulanje following an accident which involved a minibus and pick-up vehicle.

Mulanje Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Gresham Ngwira said the accident occurred on Saturday when a minibus registration BU 6077 lost control and swerved due to oily road after unknown person spilled oil on the road forcing it to hit a stationary pick up vehicle registration number BK 8884.

"Then the stationary vehicle moved and hit Nyirenda in the process who stood next to it along the road when he was buying some items," he explained.

Ngwira pointed out that the minibus was extensively damaged while some passenger's in both vehicle sustained minor injuries.

He said Nyirenda was pronounced dead upon arrival at Nkando Health Centre in the district.

Nyirenda came from Nkando village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Juma in Mulanje.

Malawi

UK's Scotland Yard to Investigate Njauju Murder

The British government will be sending Scotland Yard to come to Malawi and solve the brutal murder of former Anti… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.