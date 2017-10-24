24 October 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Man Arrested for Inciting Violence in Balaka

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Louis Kumchima

Balaka — Police in Balaka have arrested a 22 year old man for allegedly igniting fears among communities by telling them that he was attacked by blood suckers.

According to Balaka Police Station, Senior Superintendent Aggrey Khonje, the arrest comes following a phone call they received from Traditional Authority (TA) Nkaya on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

"At night on Sunday, TA Nkaya reported that people were flocking to his house amid fears that Loyed Chaka was attacked by blood suckers in the village," he said.

"We rushed to the scene to rescue the person by taken him to Balaka District Hospital and a medical report has shown that the person was not attacked by the said blood suckers.

"Instead he has more blood that if he may wish can donate to patients who need it in hospitals," Khonje added.

Loyed Chaka came from Maduwani Village, TA Nkaya in Balaka, and will appear in court to answer charges of inciting violence.

Malawi

UK's Scotland Yard to Investigate Njauju Murder

The British government will be sending Scotland Yard to come to Malawi and solve the brutal murder of former Anti… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.