Balaka — Police in Balaka have arrested a 22 year old man for allegedly igniting fears among communities by telling them that he was attacked by blood suckers.

According to Balaka Police Station, Senior Superintendent Aggrey Khonje, the arrest comes following a phone call they received from Traditional Authority (TA) Nkaya on Sunday, October 22, 2017.

"At night on Sunday, TA Nkaya reported that people were flocking to his house amid fears that Loyed Chaka was attacked by blood suckers in the village," he said.

"We rushed to the scene to rescue the person by taken him to Balaka District Hospital and a medical report has shown that the person was not attacked by the said blood suckers.

"Instead he has more blood that if he may wish can donate to patients who need it in hospitals," Khonje added.

Loyed Chaka came from Maduwani Village, TA Nkaya in Balaka, and will appear in court to answer charges of inciting violence.