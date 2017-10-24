24 October 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Fire At Geingob Farm Under Control

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Farm Jpg

Windhoek — A fire at the farm of President Hage Geingob west of Windhoek was quickly brought under control on Sunday when neighbours rushed to assist. The president later thanked them with brief a statement on Twitter.

President Geingob wrote: "This time of year brings the promise of rain and the fear of fires. A fire on my farm this afternoon actualised this fear. The fire was successfully extinguished before any major damage was caused and I can only express my sincere gratitude to all who helped.

"I was touched by neighbouring farmers and Namibians from all walks of life, including mini-bus taxi passengers, who rushed to my assistance. This is a personal story but the selflessness and solidarity of Namibians in times of disaster is a national story. Let us not stop caring."

Namibia

Speaker Seeks Finnish Help in Tackling Gender-Based Violence

Speaker of the National Assembly Professor Peter Katjavivi is concerned about increasing cases of gender-based violence… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.