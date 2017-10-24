Ministry of Health (MoH) has called for concerted efforts among stakeholders in the health sector in supporting people suffering from mental problems in work places saying there is an increase of such cases each year.

Chief Director in the Ministry of Health Benson Chisamile made the call Saturday during the commemoration of World Mental Health Day at Gymkhana Ground in Zomba.

Chisamile said mental health is a very serious problem in the county but not many people are aware of the challenges surrounding it.

He said it is also sad to notice that many people who experience mental health problems receive little help or do not receive help at all.

The commemoration, which was held under the theme 'Mental Health in the workplace", was aimed at creating awareness of mental health issues among Malawians

Chisamile urged all employers to join government in its efforts to raise awareness on mental health and effective interventions for mental health related problems in workplaces and also support employees who seek treatment or require hospitalization.

Director of Mental Health Services for Zomba Mental Hospital Immaculate Chamangwana said every year, the hospital registers over 2, 000 cases including those patients who come regularly for medication.

"The mental facility receives over 2, 000 new patients every year and this figure excludes those who are assisted at various health facilities across the country," Chamangwana said.

She said people should start looking into issues of mental health critically because many people do not understand what mental health or mental disorder is.

'Mental health is not looking at somebody having mental illness only, but also providing the ideal environment and some other better working conditions to enable people to work comfortably and be productive, 'she said.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), most workers spend over 60 percent of their working hours at work where there are in stressful conditionsand at least 50 percent of people with depression globally do not receive treatment.

Workers from all government sectors including police, prison, health, labour, education, Malawi Defence Force and many more participated during the commemoration.

The commemoration started with a big walk from War Memorial Tower to Gymkhana Ground led by the Malawi Prison Brass Band.

