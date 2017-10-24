Botswana: Masa Fashion Show Impresses

Gaborone — The glitz and glamour of the Masa Square Hotel Fashion Show (MSHFS) were this past weekend on full throttle as 12 fashion mentees and their 12 mentors all showcased what most hailed as the best fashion show to ever hit Botswana.

The show also reignited the creative spark that has been missing from this lucrative industry.

With the model ramp set in the space between Masa Square Hotel (MSH) and other adjacent establishments such as Cappello, Gourmet Grill, and having a water fountain as a centre piece, the show proved to be a cut above the rest and reaffirmed sentiments that Botswana's fashion industry is on the right track.

Lame Chilume (Switch Couture BW), Mothusi Lesolle (iZAURA), Tlamo Mosinyi (Bondphill), Kaone Moremong (House of Kay), Lesedi Matlapeng (Kefseddy Designs), Natasha Selelo (Tasha Creationz), Dikatso Motlapele and Anita Molosiwa (Eccentric Style Loft), Candida Tsheko (DihDah), Thabiso Dibeela (Thabie D Originals), Tanksio Mathware (Priestly), Aobakwe Molosiwa (Gilded Sands) and Delayna Scott (Delayna Scott Designs) were the 12 mentors chosen for the MSH Fashion Mentorship Programme that was launched in March this year and they did bring their A-game with their designs.

They showed the rest of the country why they were chosen to impart knowledge on their mentees and why they are the best in the business and can hold their own against the rest of the world, given the chance.

Boikanyo Molale, Thabiso Makwate, Katlego Moatshe, Pamela Ntshwarang, Lerang Keabile, Gomotsegang Dipuo, Tshepiso Abdulla, Ratanang Morontshe, Seatla Khutlo, Katlego Sengate, Temo Mpudi and Mpho Chepete were the mentees chosen to be helped by the MSH mentors.

For the past seven months leading up to the fashion show, the mentees were tasked on designing an exclusive collection for the fashion show and grilled on other aspects of being a fashion designer and all that they absorbed culminated into a thriller of a show that impressed even the harshest critics.

With Masa Square Hotel having roped in Jan Malan to work on the fashion show and produce it, such a collaborative effort proved to have been the right decision.

Malan is the director of Umzingeli Productions and his work on the night spoke for itself.

With a show production career dating back to 1985, Jan's momentous work, energy and positivity towards the industry has led him to stage high profile productions in 20 countries spread over four continents.

He also added another milestone to his impressive catalogue; the Masa Square Hotel Fashion Show 2017 in Gaborone.

His charisma, professionalism and experience in the fashion and entertainment industries came to life on the night and adorned him to fashion lovers alike and proved him to be the perfect partner for having been chosen to lead the production of the Masa Fashion Show, which has evidently gained a prominent place in the Botswana entertainment calendar.

Speaking during the show, Gregory Soutter, managing director of MSH said the fashion industry, like the creative industry in general, could be overlooked at times.

"And there is evidently potential to realise from this industry, particularly in our country," he said.

He said for the country to have a successful local economy, it was important for mentors from the public and private sector to invest in young professionals who are undoubtedly the future industry leaders.

"The fashion industry is in actual fact one of the ways we can diversify our economy.

Harnessing potential of such industries as the creative arts can help us all work towards greater development to allow us to flourish for years to come.

The development of new industries, including fashion has a multiplier effect," he said.

Soutter said they were thrilled at MSH to provide a platform for local youth to interact with and learn from innovative founders, industry captains and thought leaders with the hope that they would take what they learnt and apply themselves to become leaders who contribute to the growth of their own communities and the wider economy.

"And of course, we look forward to making this Masa Fashion Show the show to remember for 2017, having been held for four consecutive years to great acclaim and with an increasingly strong attendance," he said.

He applauded the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry for having supported this initiative and lending his helping hand where necessary for the fashion mentorship programme.

Having officially launched the programme in March, Minister Vincent Seretse said MSH had evidently identified that Botswana's economy stands to greatly benefit from supporting the growth of the country's creative sector and that the fashion industry can become a key revenue generator.

"We must take hold of such potential and support the growth of brilliant local minds who sell Botswana to the world through their artistry," said Minister Seretse.

He indicated that his ministry's core mandate encompassed, among others, creation of a conducive business environment, wealth creation, employment creation and economic diversification.

"In line with this mandate, we are essentially in the business of helping Batswana take advantage of opportunities that will in turn drive diversification of our economy.

Among these opportunities is a chance for Botswana merchants to be profitable suppliers of goods and/or services through trading in domestic and foreign markets," he concluded.

Source : BOPA