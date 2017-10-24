Political violence has erupted in Chitungwiza Town as Zanu PF and MDC-T members clashed over the weekend as the biometric voter registration exercise reaches a climax.

According to MDC-T officials, the skirmishes last Sunday resulted in serious injuries and the arrest of its three members by the police. According to Heal Zimbabwe, 10 MDC people were injured.

Clashes, over biometric voter registration (BVR) issues started last month with Zanu PF members allegedly recording voter registration slip serial numbers of some residents of the town. This angered MDC-T members who retaliated by ordering people not to produce the slips.

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora Monday told New Zimbabwe in an interview that three women from the opposition party were last week arrested and briefly detained by police as they carried out door to door voter registration campaign in Unit N, in the town.

"The MDC-T had a successful voter registration blitz in Chitungwiza but one of our officials, Mr Delma Kariati's house was completely vandalized by a well-known Zanu PF supporter Peter Amuchi and other party members who destroyed his property worth thousands of dollars.

"They attacked members of his family and used a machete where his legs and an arm were left broken. After the attack, police were called whom, in turn arrested the injured Kariati. He is admitted at Chitungwiza Hospital in police custody but, has not been charged yet.

"The other two of our members, Clara Panganayi and Lucia Ruya are detained at ZRP Central as our lawyers are working flat out to have them released today," said Mwonzora.

He accused the police of selective application of the law.

"The police, once more, are behaving like the security department of Zanu PF. They are recreating the tragic atmosphere of 2008 where there was a form of typical black apartheid. Zanu people who committed offences were not arrested while MDC-T people who were the victims were arrested instead.

"This is unfair, unjust and unquestionable and we are going to fight it," added Mwonzora.

Contacted for a comment on the clashes, Police Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said it was too late to comment on the matter and was not even aware of the political disturbances in Chitungwiza.

"I am out of office now and this is after 2100hrs, there is no one in the office. I am not even aware of the said clashes," said Nyathi.

The voter registration exercise has been marred by delays especially in opposition strongholds and a lack of resources such as voter registration form nine (VR. 9) with fears that many potential voters might not be able to register to vote for the 2018 polls when the exercise ends in January.