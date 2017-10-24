Malawi: Three Arrested for Killing Suspected Blood Sucker in Balaka

Balaka — Police in Balaka have arrested Mazuzo Kasiyamphanje, 21, Amosi Kasiyamphanje, 17 and Paul Zowa, 21, for killing a suspected blood sucker.

Confirming the development in an interview on Monday, Superintendent Aggrey Bondo of Balaka Police said the incident occurred on October 16, 2017 at Chiyendausiku and identified the deceased as Alfonso Galagala.

According to Bondo, the three will answer the charge of murder which is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code.

"The three together, with other friends who are currently at large met Galagala at Chiyendausiku Trading Centre during the night of October 16, 2017 and assaulted him. Police rushed to the scene upon getting information from well wishers but found Galagala unconscious and he died an hour later at Balaka District Hospital where he was rushed by the police," he said.

Mazuzo and Amosi Kasiyamphanje hail from Kambani Village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Nsamala while Paul Zoya hails from Mmangeni Village in T/A Nsamala, all from Balaka District.

The deceased hailed from Chikadya Village in the area of T/A Ganya in Ntcheu.

Currently, the police have arrested over 400 people for inciting violence and taking the law into their own hands as regards the blood sucking hullabaloo that has rocked the southern part of the country.