Malawi: EAM Drills Dowa Church Leaders On Family Planning

Dowa — The Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) has said lack of appreciation for family planning by the clergy has led to rapid population increase in the country and a threat to the country's development.

Dowa EAM Chairperson, Reverend Peter Waya, told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Sunday that apart from swelling maternal deaths, the situation is also leading to high levels of poverty due to large families that come as a result of ignoring contraceptives.

"We want pastors and church leaders to incorporate family planning messages in their sermons. This will encourage married couples to consider bearing children who they can manage to take care," he said.

In her remarks, Chairlady for Kingdom Gospel Church, Annes Banda while quoting scriptures from Jeremiah 15 verse 9, said women are facing a lot of challenges due to husbands who impose on them a number of children in marriage.

"The mother of seven children will grow faint and breathe her last; her sun will set while it is still day, she will be disgraced and humiliated, "reads the verse from NIV Bible.

"Lack of openness among couples to plan on the right number of children puts most women in the country at a disadvantage," Banda said in her sermon.

Nurse and Midwifery, Laison Masauko, told the gathering at a panel discussion held at Dowa Power Temple of the Malawi Assemblies of God, that churches must embrace family planning to allow families to develop.

He added that churches should help their followers to understand different contraceptives in order to address myths surrounding some family planning methods that they are pro- abortion.

"It is not true that when a woman uses any contraceptive method she is unable to conceive at a later stage, these have no clinical proof, but are baseless allegations and must be neglected," Masauko said.

While encouraging youth to abstain from sexual intercourse, married people were asked to use only family planning methods that do not tamper with the embryo.

EAM is implementing a project in Dowa District that facilitates the Church's role in controlling the populating growth. Plan International funds the project through Palladium (HP+).

The project aims at promoting the use of family planning methods as a way of mitigating population growth in the country while providing a smooth path to the country's development.

Malawi is one of the countries in the SADC region with high birth rate leading to insufficiency of social services due to high population.