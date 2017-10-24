23 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Meets Wafula Chebukati on Repeat Poll

President Uhuru Kenyatta today met IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and discussed the October 26 fresh election.

President Kenyatta said he is ready for the elections and has no demands on IEBC, other than the electoral body meeting its obligation of conducting fresh presidential elections on October 26 as ordered by the Supreme Court.

The meeting was held at Harambee House, the President's office in central Nairobi, and was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

"We made it clear that we have no demands or conditions on this subject. We have made funds available for the IEBC to do its job. Now they really should deliver," the President said.

"We only insist that elections be held on October 26, that's the timeline set by the IEBC in terms of conditions set in the annulment of the Aug 8 elections," the President added.

The Supreme Court annulled the August 8 presidential poll on 1 September, citing irregularities and illegalities.

President Kenyatta has since campaigned vigorously in all counties for his re-election in preparation for the October 26 fresh election in line with the Constitution and the Supreme Court ruling.

