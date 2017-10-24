Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets meeting create a lot of talking points. Perhaps it starts with mind games before action take its course. The two Blantyre rivals are set to meet again this weekend in a TNM Super League thriller dubbed "the title decider" and Wanderers have kicked off the the mind games on the venue.

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) said the Blantyre derby will be played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe but the Nomads as the host team of the fixture, they are entitled to play at their home venue which is their fortress Balaka Stadium, a development that has caused stir debate.

Wanderers Team Manager who also doubles as the club's administrator Steve Madeira said they already told Sulom of taking the Bullets game to Balaka.

"We have spent a lot of late due to frequent long trips. We spent over K2.3 over the weekend to fulfil our two league assignment's up north and only managed to collect less than K2 million. We have budgeted to spend K2.6 million in our last seven league games and that can only be done if we use Balaka stadium.

"We are not afraid of meeting Bullets anywhere else but this is just a cost issue. We spend over K1.6 million in order to fulfil a single assignment in Lilongwe and we don't want that to happen hence the decision to play at Balaka,"said Madeira.

Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao also agree with Madeira saying Sulom did not consult the club when they fixed the match in Lilongwe.

"Wanderers are at home in this fixture and we need to utilise our home ground advantage," said Butao.

He said withe the "crucial stage" the title campaign has reached., Wanderers priority is home ground advantage and getting the three points.

Butao said Balaka is fit for purposes to host a big match , saying Wanderers has been hosting Capital City giants Silver Strikers orderly at the same venue.

Bullets Team Manager James Chilapondwa laughed off the suggestion of Balaka venue.

"Wanderers are entitled to choose a venue as we did in the first round. I know the reason why all this is being said. Perhaps it's because of the race to the title which they have a slight advantage. However, we are ready to take them anywhere they choose. Be it at Mars or anywhere, we will go and play," said Chilapondwa.

Wanderers are still at the summit of the TNM log table with 54 points while Bullets leapfrogged Silver Strikers on the second position with 47 points with one game in hand.