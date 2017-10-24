23 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Calvin Klein Signs EPZ Firm to Make Underwear

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Salaton Njau/Daily Nation
Workers at an EPZ factory in Nairobi.
By Neville Otuki

Top global fashion brands have signed production contracts with local textile manufacturers, raising the profile of Kenya's export processing zones (EPZ).

Calvin Klein, Arrow, Izod and Cherokee are among the international labels that have signed with Kenya-based firms, according to officials of the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA).

Other brands including Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) started local production in 2014 at Ashton Apparel.

Hela Clothing, a new EPZ firm, is manufacturing Calvin Klein underwear.

The company, currently employing 1,500 workers, is in the process of expanding in what will see it double its workforce.

New Wide Garments is manufacturing Arrow and Izod labels and employes more than 7,000 workers.

Global EPZ produces Cherokee brand of clothing and has 1,500 staff.

Favourite locations

The global fashion brands are looking to source more of their clothing items from Africa to reduce their reliance on Asia-based manufacturers.

Kenya and Ethiopia have emerged as favourite locations as multinationals diversify away from countries such as Bangladesh, one of the largest exporters of textiles.

The bulk of Kenya's textiles are exported to the United States under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) agreement that allows for duty-free imports of select items from low-income countries in the continent.

Increased contract manufacturing in the country is expected to boost exports in the textile industry whose earnings and production has dropped significantly from its peak in the 1980s.

Peaked in 1984

Statistics from the African Cotton & Textile Industries Federation shows that the local textile industry peaked in 1984 with 52 mills.

Today, there are 21 mills currently operating at a capacity of less than 50 per cent.

Kenya

Divisive Polls Offer Kenya Democracy a Stern Test

THURSDAY'S presidential election in Kenya is set to be another litmus test to the East African country's democracy. The… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.