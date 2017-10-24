Malawi: Lack of Finances Stalls 122 Cases of People With Albinism - APAM

Lilongwe — The Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) has said lack of finances to the Legal Aid Bureau motivation to people working in the judicial system is stalling justice delivery on issues involving its members.

APAM President, Overstone Kondowe made these remarks at a press briefing at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe on Monday.

"Funding on murder cases is always delayed or denied and for a long time, I can confirm that the Legal Aid Bureau has not been funded.

"That makes it difficult for people affected or suspects to get legal representation," Khondowe said, adding that some people who commit such cases have heavy financial muscles.

He added that lack of DNA test experts to give evidence on cases and the slowness of the judicial system has escalated the problem.

Alex Machila from Centre for Justice and Equity (CEJEQ) said his organization would be engaging the Ministry of justice and Constitutional Affairs to know what measures would be put in place in order for the cases to see justice soon.

"We are very concerned with this delay and it may also assist in worsening the situation because some people will think there is no justice to be faced by those committing these atrocities.

"These albino attacks resurfaced between August and September [2017]. There had been no cases until 13 October, 2017 when Slag M'balaka was attacked to be sold at K20 million," Machila said.

According to APAM, 21 people with albinism died and 122 cases have stalled since the issue of albino attack started.

Human Rights, Consultative Committee, Chairperson, Robert Mkwezalamba, thanked President Professor Peter Mutharika for commanding the presence of the Malawi Defense Force (MDF) in the districts affected by blood sucking rumours like Mulanje, Thyolo, Phalombe and Machinga.

"There is need for collective effort to support the president in protecting people with albinism and blood sucking allegations, the developments which we condemn in strongest terms," Mkwezalamba said.

APAM envisions a community of persons with albinism enjoying full human rights and sustainable livelihoods.