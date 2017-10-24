Kenya: What About Matiang'i? Kenyans Ask DPP After Order on Ruth Odinga

Kenyans online have called on the the Director of Public Prosecution to also order for the arrest of acting Interior Secretary Fred Matiang'i.

This is hours after Keriako Tobiko had on Monday ordered for the arrest of former Kisumu Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga over mob attacks on IEBC staff in Kisumu last week.

The online community argued that Ms Odinga's offence was of similar weight to Dr Matiang'i's utterances last week where he threatened to deploy 'Chinkororo' - an outlawed militia group - on anyone who tries to intimidate and stop Kisii's from voting on Thursday.

Mr Matiang'i was at a Jubilee Party rally where he urged the people to turn up in large numbers.

In the video, he speaks in his Ekegusii language saying; "the one playing does not know the Chinkororo, I am the Enkororo from this place."

He continued; "and don't be threatened. You know when a Mugirango is threatened it means the entire Gusiiland is threatened. We are Chinkororo and we habitually beat up the Maasai, so nobody can threaten us."

Here are the reactions of Kenyans online.

So DPP orders arrest of Ruth Odinga yet the Chinkororo leader is walking free.

Selective amnesia!!

- Millan Ouma™ (@millanouma) October 23, 2017

Has Director of Public Prosecution Keriako Tobiko ordered the arrest and prosecution of Kenya's Security Minister Fred Matiangi for publicly threatening to cause violence, mayhem, destruction and disorder using a designated terrorist group?

- Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) October 23, 2017

DPP orders the arrest of Ruth Odinga and Fred Outa. Will CS Matiang'i also be arrested after confirming that he is a militia?

- juma (@jumaf3) October 23, 2017

Dear @NCIC_Kenya, will CS Matiang'i be summoned for his militia remarks? (Chinkororo) #ResilientKe #RespectDiversityKe @SellahKingoro

- juma (@jumaf3) October 23, 2017

Matiang'i praises CHINKORORO,nothing happens.Mungiki comes in public for cleansing still nothing will happen.SHAME #StopLuckySummerKillings

- eugene oponyo (@ZinziMtekaji) October 22, 2017

CS Matiang'i boasted today in Kisii in front of his masters & said the Abagusii are Chinkororo (warriors) & he was a big Enkororo

- Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) October 17, 2017

@ODPP_KE Mr.Tobiko, what are you doing about Matiang'i threats of using Chinkororo, or is Ruth ODINGA case full of evidence than CS threats

- BRADS (@bradsfashionke) October 23, 2017

How does CS Matiang'i who swore oath of office continue service after confessing to be a member of outlawed Chinkororo sect?

- Shaw Kemp Grady (@skgjnr) October 20, 2017

Hon. Dr. Fred Matiang'i ... Vide Kenya Gazette Of 18.10.10, our Gov't declared al Shabaab alongside Chinkororo as terrorist organizations pic.twitter.com/nXmyoEMPUA

- Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) October 20, 2017

Someone quickly file a petition, his actions contravenes chapter 6 of the constitution on integrity of public officers .

-- ALLAN ODERA (@allanodera) October 20, 2017

He has openly admitted to being a member of a terrorist organization! He needs to be removed from office in interest of the public

-- Rumaysa (@ejegolja) October 20, 2017