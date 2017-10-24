Somalia: President Calls for Support to Defeat Al-Shabaab

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Monday arrived in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa in a move to garner support and solidarity in the fight against al-Shabaab.

"I am here today to seek support and solidarity from our Ethiopian brothers, and I just came now from Kampala to meet with the leaders of troop-contributing countries to Somalia, in order to unite against our enemy al-Shabab", Mohamed said up on arrival at Addis Ababa international airport.

In a recent attack by al-Shabaab in Mogadishu, over 300 people died and over 400 sustained injuries.

"This threat is not only to Somalia, but it is also to our neighboring countries and that is why I am here to seek support and solidarity from our brothers here in Ethiopia, and now I will also go to Djibouti to do the same thing", the Somali President added.

"I believe that when we unite against this threat we will be able to defeat al-Shabab quickly, otherwise this kind of threat will continue with devastating destruction of human life and property", he continued.

Ethiopia over the weekend provided seven tonnes of pharmaceuticals and sent five physicians to support victims of the recent deadliest attack in Somalia by the terrorist group.

"We are grateful and thankful to Ethiopian community of health workers who provided us with pharmaceuticals, medicine and by deploying doctors to Somalia who will be very helpful to our injured people."

"This is something we always expect and anticipate from the Ethiopian government and its people, to support their brothers and sisters in Somalia, especially in this time of need".

President Mohamed was received by Ethiopia's Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, and they discussed his country's needs in the fight against al-Shabaab, according to official sources.