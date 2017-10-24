24 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Luanar Staff Call Off Strike, Get 26 Percent Salary Hike

Members of staff for the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) have returned to work after management agreed to raise their perks by twenty-six percent of the thirty percent they were demanding.

But the University, which was supposed to re-open this month, will not until an undisclosed date in the near future.

LUANAR staff Winchester Mvula confirmed their calling off the strike, saying that had resumed work.

"Council has for now given us a 10 percent hike effective July. We will be getting the rest of the sixteen per cent as we go by," said Mvula.

He said his committee would work closely with management so that the remainder is given smoothly.

LUANAR communications officer Bessie Milanzi also confirmed the developed but was mum on when the university would open.

"[But] it will be soon," said Milanzi.

