Kenya: Raila Odinga Returns to Kisii After Kenyatta and Ruto Visit

Nasa leader Raila Odinga returns to Gusiiland today, where he will urge voters not to turn up for the October 26 repeat presidential poll.

Mr Odinga will tour Nyamira and Kisii counties and make stopovers at Nyansiongo, Kijauri market, Keroka and Keumbu.

UHURU

His tour will culminate at Gusii stadium in a major rally where he will push his agenda of "October, No elections."

Mr Odinga last toured the region on September 5 after the Supreme Court annulled the August 8 presidential poll over illegalities and irregularities.

During his visit, he defended Chief Justice David Maraga over attacks directed at him by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

"Stop abusing the Judiciary and respect the Constitution of Kenya," he said.

His tour comes about three weeks after a visit by President Kenyatta in the region.

During their visit, Mr Kenyatta and Mr Ruto pleaded with residents to vote for him in the repeat poll in return to state appointments, which they claimed they had given to their sons and daughters.

MATIANGI

Mr Odinga will be keen to undo the gains made by Jubilee leadership in the region over the past three weeks.

The region, being a swing vote, was a major battle ground for Jubilee and Nasa in August 8 General Election.

The opposition is likely to use the visit to hit out at Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i over his Chinkororo remarks.

On Tuesday, while speaking in a Jubilee rally at Etago in South Mugirango, Kisii, Dr Matiang'i referred himself as an 'Enkororo' and that nobody could threaten him.

Chinkororo is an outlawed militia.