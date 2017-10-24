24 October 2017

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Launches Attack On Army Bases in Afgoye

Militants belonging to Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab have launched a daring overnight raid against Somali military barracks in Afgoye district, about 30Km northwest of Mogadishu.

Dozens of fighters armed with small arms attacked several military outposts in the entrance of the town and engaged in a heavy gunfight with Somali army forces.

Confirming the incident, Abdinasir Moalim Ibrahim, the district commissioner of Afgoye, told Radio Shabelle via phone that security forces repulsed the attack.

Details of the casualties on both sides and the locals are not yet known.

Ibrahim said the district has been hit by frequent Al Shabaab attacks in the past few months, as the militants still in control of the surrounding areas.

